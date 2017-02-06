Santa Cruz faces another rainy week
The mudslide blocking Highway 152- Hecker Pass Road - covers both lanes between Watsonville and Gilroy. SANTA CRUZ >> A landslide blocked Highway 152 at Hecker Pass on the eve of another atmospheric river slated to drench the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday.
