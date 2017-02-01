Santa Cruz Co. running out of space t...

Santa Cruz Co. running out of space to store mud from storm damage

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Huge piles of dirt from slides caused by relentless rain storms are not only taking over roads, but also the Santa Cruz County Public Works equipment yard. "We are running out of space," said Dawne Harman, Santa Cruz County Public Works Road Superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 21 hr a-citizen 500
News Nebraska's 'Butt Bandit' suspect faces charges (Nov '08) 23 hr Squeaky Pharts 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) Jan 26 Bingo 10
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Jan 26 onlylies1993 1
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Jan 24 smeglard 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC