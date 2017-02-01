Santa Cruz Co. running out of space to store mud from storm damage
Huge piles of dirt from slides caused by relentless rain storms are not only taking over roads, but also the Santa Cruz County Public Works equipment yard. "We are running out of space," said Dawne Harman, Santa Cruz County Public Works Road Superintendent.
