Road worker killed by dump truck on Highway 17
California Highway Patrol officer Trista Drake provides information about the Graniterock worker killed Thursday morning at the Highway 17 mudslide repair worksite. Scotts Valley >> A road worker cleaning up debris from a Highway 17 mudslide was killed after a dump truck backed over him Thursday in an apparent industrial accident that also injured another crew member, authorities said.
