Removal of Santa Cruz ocean cliff a G...

Removal of Santa Cruz ocean cliff a Guardiana sculpture considered

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Alan Burrus positions the crowning piece on his “Guardian I” sculpture being installed on West Cliff in July, 1986. SANTA CRUZ >> Stabbing sharply up nearly 10 feet in the air on the city's coastal outskirts, the triangular steel and acrylic “ Guardian I ” has borne witness to more than 30 Santa Cruz winters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nude man accused of viewing porn at man's desk (Oct '10) 4 hr Desk Phart 24
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Feb 3 Donny B 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
News Nebraska's 'Butt Bandit' suspect faces charges (Nov '08) Feb 1 Squeaky Pharts 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) Jan 26 Bingo 10
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC