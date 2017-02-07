Questions remain in UC Santa Cruz rape case

SANTA CRUZ >> The University of California will issue a report Feb. 14 detailing its Title IX investigation into the alleged rape of former UC Santa Cruz student Luz Portillo by former UCSC assistant professor of Latin American and Latino Studies Hector Perla and a female student employee. Portillo's attorneys announced Jan. 31 that the UC Regents will pay $1.15 million to their client, alleging UCSC officials neglected to properly investigate Portillo's claims that Perla and the student employee raped her on June 13, 2015 - the day before graduation.

