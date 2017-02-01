Planning underway while Santa Cruz County awaits Measure D sales tax revenue
WATSONVILLE >> Though impacts of Santa Cruz County's new voter-approved “self-help” transportation tax have not yet translated into a bustling regional rail trail or filled-in potholes, Regional Transportation Commission staff members said Thursday that much is going on behind the scenes. Revenue from the new tax will not begin flowing in to Regional Transportation Commission coffers until July, and the county Elections Office and Board of Equalization will take their cuts of the profit first.
