Ocean Grove Charter student Judah Kim aces spelling bee
A Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee contestant peers over the blue chairs inside of Classroom 1 at UC Santa Cruz on Saturday at the annual event. SANTA CRUZ >> Judah Kim, 10, learned to read when he was 2. Saturday, he became possibly the second contestant in 30 years to spell every word right during the Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee at UC Santa Cruz.
