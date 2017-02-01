Music review: Kids and families given a thrill ride by Symphony concert

Last Saturday afternoon, the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium was packed with an array of children of all ages from toddlers to teens eager to see “the animals.” And the parents and grandparents in tow were just as eager as their wriggling charges to see what the Santa Cruz Symphony had put together for its annual family concert. The Symphony has long recognized that music education should begin at an early age so a youth education program was set up in Santa Cruz with a mission to educate and inspire future generations of symphonic music lovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.