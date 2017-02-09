Mudslides continue to destroy Santa C...

Mudslides continue to destroy Santa Cruz roads, property

14 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> As yet another curtain of heavy rain was drawn over Santa Cruz County on Thursday afternoon, mudslides and downed trees continued to block roads, destroy property and threaten lives. On the banks of the San Lorenzo River in Boulder Creek, Kirk and Valerie Hollen's Irwin Way home sagged under tons of mud.

