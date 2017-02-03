Marlene Tromp selected as UC Santa Cr...

Marlene Tromp selected as UC Santa Cruz campus provost

Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Marlene Tromp, vice provost for Arizona State University's West Campus, has been appointed campus provost and executive vice chancellor effective June 1, UC Santa Cruz announced Friday. Tromp will serve as the chief academic officer and provide academic leadership to UCSC.

