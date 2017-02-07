Major slide blocks Highway 17, thousands without power, flooding reported
A massive mudslide struck three vehicles on Highway 17 at roughly 10:15 a.m., flipping one truck over, closing the highway and trapping hundreds of drivers unable to proceed. SANTA CRUZ >> Thousands are without power in Santa Cruz County after roughly 6 inches of rain fell the last 24 hours, triggering mudslides, uprooting trees and knocking out power lines from south county lowlands to high in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
