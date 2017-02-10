Home and Garden Digest, Feb. 10, 2017: Grey Bears to host half-off sale on Saturday

Design and plant a letter or heart-shaped wall planter for yourself or make one as a personalized gift during a Valentine Succulent Heart or Letter workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11, at DIG Gardens. Classes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The succulents and letter-shaped planter, which is 10 inches high and 3 inches deep and made from redwood, are both included in the $75 cost of the workshop.

