Home and Garden Digest, Feb. 10, 2017: Grey Bears to host half-off sale on Saturday
Design and plant a letter or heart-shaped wall planter for yourself or make one as a personalized gift during a Valentine Succulent Heart or Letter workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11, at DIG Gardens. Classes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The succulents and letter-shaped planter, which is 10 inches high and 3 inches deep and made from redwood, are both included in the $75 cost of the workshop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going on with the crystal meth swollen ...
|4 hr
|swollen gonads
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10)
|Feb 8
|Lucky Phart
|4
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Feb 7
|Sickly
|31
|Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|jesus
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC