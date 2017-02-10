Home and Garden Digest, Feb. 10, 2017...

Home and Garden Digest, Feb. 10, 2017: Grey Bears to host half-off sale on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Design and plant a letter or heart-shaped wall planter for yourself or make one as a personalized gift during a Valentine Succulent Heart or Letter workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11, at DIG Gardens. Classes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The succulents and letter-shaped planter, which is 10 inches high and 3 inches deep and made from redwood, are both included in the $75 cost of the workshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going on with the crystal meth swollen ... 4 hr swollen gonads 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Shoppingly 3
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
News Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Its_him 30
News Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10) Feb 8 Lucky Phart 4
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 7 Sickly 31
News Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10) Feb 6 jesus 53
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC