Get ready for laughs at the Pines Resort Feb. 18

The Pines Resort at Bass Lake will host a comedy show Feb. 18 with a selection of California based comics sure to leave audiences laughing. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available for sale at the door for $10, provided any are still available.

