First Gene Drive in Mammals Could Aid Vast New Zealand Eradication Plan

Scientists working in coA rdination with a U.S. conservation group say they've established an evolution-warping technology called a "gene drive" in mammals for the first time and could use it to stamp out invasive rodents ravaging seabirds on islands. Gene-drive technology, so far demonstrated only in insects and yeast, is a powerful way of biasing the inheritance of DNA such that wild animals can be genetically altered as they reproduce, including to cause a population crash.

