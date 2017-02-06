Fast Casual Healthy Eats Anchor Downt...

Fast Casual Healthy Eats Anchor Downtown Culver City's Reemerging Scene

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Fans of the forgotten Native Foods Cafe in Culver City can rejoice: there's even more healthy eating on the way. Signage has now gone up for Primal Kitchen , a newcomer to the clean-eating market that promises "delicious, high quality, nutrient dense foods" in a sunny space that includes room for takeout as well as dining in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10) 3 hr jesus 53
News Nude man accused of viewing porn at man's desk (Oct '10) 10 hr Desk Phart 24
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Feb 3 Donny B 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
News Nebraska's 'Butt Bandit' suspect faces charges (Nov '08) Feb 1 Squeaky Pharts 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC