Cold fronts bring moisture to Central Coast

11 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> Another series of cold fronts will drench the Central Coast through Monday after one of the wettest months in decades, according to the National Weather Service. As a front moves through the area Friday, winds of up to 35 mph are expected with a small-craft advisory posted through Friday, National Weather Service forecaster Brian Mejia said.

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,510

