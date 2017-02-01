Cold fronts bring moisture to Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ >> Another series of cold fronts will drench the Central Coast through Monday after one of the wettest months in decades, according to the National Weather Service. As a front moves through the area Friday, winds of up to 35 mph are expected with a small-craft advisory posted through Friday, National Weather Service forecaster Brian Mejia said.
