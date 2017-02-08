City of Santa Cruz Alerts Community t...

City of Santa Cruz Alerts Community to Potential Flooding

With a Flash Flood Watch in effect now through Friday morning, the City of Santa Cruz urges all residents and business owners in low-lying areas to be prepared for changing conditions that could result in localized flooding. The City is closely monitoring the storm and advises all residents to stay alert and watch for updates on the City's website and Facebook page.

Santa Cruz, CA

