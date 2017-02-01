Blitzer to host figure art show
The R. Blitzer Gallery on Santa Cruz's West Side is the scene for the 2017 “A Figurative Affair” art show, featuring art of the human form from a wide variety of Santa Cruz County artists. The show opens Friday and holds its reception as part of Santa Cruz's First Friday celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. with music and drinks.
