Baroque Festival opens new season with French dance music
One of Santa Cruz's most venerable musical traditions, the Santa Cruz Baroque Festival, opens its 44th season Saturday with a celebration of France. “Tour de France,” which takes place at the UC Santa Cruz Music Recital Hall, features the Baroque Festival ensemble and guest musicians taking on a selection of French Baroque dance music.
