Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
An apartment complex on River Park Road in Oakhurst, located on a portion of Fresno River known as China Creek, was flooded out on its lower level on Tuesday, Feb. 7. A pickup truck got stuck in the rising waters of the San Luis Creek on Venado Trail in San Luis Obispo. The creek waters also closed San Luis Bay Drive.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PVUSD ranks 15 among state's 97 districts that ... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Daddy 2
|24
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Its_him
|30
|Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Lucky Phart
|4
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Tue
|Sickly
|31
|Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|jesus
|53
