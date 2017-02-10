A.J. Gonzalez next hearing set March 24

SANTA CRUZ >> A juvenile court upheld terms of detention on Friday for 17-year-old Adrian Jere “A.J.” Gonzalez, who is accused of killing Madyson Jordan Middleton about two years ago in Santa Cruz. Gonzalez sat quietly with attorneys at each side during the public hearing in Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

