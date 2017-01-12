Workers still trying to clear highland roads
Workers carved a path in a slide on Zayante Road in Felton so light traffic could pass. FELTON >> The tall live oak still remained rooted in 10 feet of earth that shifted over Upper Zayante Road five days ago and choked travel to residents of the rural mountain stretch.
