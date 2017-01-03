Woman, two dogs fall from West Cliff Drive
SANTA CRUZ >> A woman and her two dogs fell in the ocean 11:19 a.m. Thursday from West Cliff Drive, but a quick rescue prevented anyone from being injured, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department. Bystanders retrieved the dogs safely and firefighters used a rope system to retrieve the woman, who fell near Woodrow Avenue, Battalion Chief Josh Coleman said.
