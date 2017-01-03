Whither the crab? Monterey Bay pulls ...

Whither the crab? Monterey Bay pulls empty pots

22 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Last February, Vincent Pham was photographed leaving his two idle crab boats to talk to representatives of the Small Business Association visiting Santa Cruz offering low-interest loans to local fishermen affected by the crab fishing shutdown. SANTA CRUZ >> As a labor strike continues to dry dock their colleagues to the north, many Monterey Bay Dungeness crab fishers are pulling predominantly empty pots, despite letting them soak for as much as two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

