Where you can find our national birds in Southern California
There are 914 wild bird species in North America and since today is National Bird Day, we'll look at just one, the bald eagle, our national bird. What do bald eagles have in common with the deer on the left and the horse on the right? They are all considered piebald animals, and that's how the bald eagle got its name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Woods Globe.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|2 hr
|Karma
|11
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|16 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|4
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC