Vacaville monarchs make move to Santa...

Vacaville monarchs make move to Santa Cruz, take flight

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. It all started in mid-to-late November when 12 caterpillars surfaced in our pollinator garden in Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon 9 hr DBS Lost 1
On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14) 10 hr DBS Lost 3
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 10 hr Tom Cunniffs Big Win 5
Hey Tom..... 10 hr Tom Cunniffs Big Win 3
2016 The Year Topix Died 10 hr DBS Lost 10
Cold Temperatures in the forecast. 10 hr Tom Cunniffs B Body 6
Say No To The Hubble Museum in Santa Cruz 10 hr Tom Cunniffs Trol... 4
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,103

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC