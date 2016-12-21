Vacaville monarchs make move to Santa Cruz, take flight
This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. It all started in mid-to-late November when 12 caterpillars surfaced in our pollinator garden in Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon
|9 hr
|DBS Lost
|1
|On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14)
|10 hr
|DBS Lost
|3
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|10 hr
|Tom Cunniffs Big Win
|5
|Hey Tom.....
|10 hr
|Tom Cunniffs Big Win
|3
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|10 hr
|DBS Lost
|10
|Cold Temperatures in the forecast.
|10 hr
|Tom Cunniffs B Body
|6
|Say No To The Hubble Museum in Santa Cruz
|10 hr
|Tom Cunniffs Trol...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC