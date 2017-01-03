UNH research: Some bats develop resis...

UNH research: Some bats develop resistance to devastating fungal disease

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Some bat populations in North America appear to have developed resistance to the deadly fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire analyzed infection data and population trends of the little brown bat in the eastern United States and found that persisting populations long exposed to the disease had much lower fungal infection levels at the end of winter than bat populations that were still declining and only recently exposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 19 hr forum DOA 236
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend... Dec 17 wichita-rick 2
Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout... Dec 13 worried 3
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 09 at 9:24PM PST

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC