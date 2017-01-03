UNH research: Some bats develop resistance to devastating fungal disease
Some bat populations in North America appear to have developed resistance to the deadly fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire analyzed infection data and population trends of the little brown bat in the eastern United States and found that persisting populations long exposed to the disease had much lower fungal infection levels at the end of winter than bat populations that were still declining and only recently exposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC