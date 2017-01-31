UC settles sex assault case for $1.15M
Chancellor George Blumenthal, third from left in this 2014 file photo, addressed what happened with the faculty member in a statement on the campus website. Chancellor George Blumenthal, third from left in this 2014 file photo, addressed what happened with the faculty member in a statement on the campus website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Dirty dan
|499
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC