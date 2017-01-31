UC settles sex assault case for $1.15M

UC settles sex assault case for $1.15M

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Chancellor George Blumenthal, third from left in this 2014 file photo, addressed what happened with the faculty member in a statement on the campus website. Chancellor George Blumenthal, third from left in this 2014 file photo, addressed what happened with the faculty member in a statement on the campus website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 7 hr Dirty dan 499
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon Horacio 240
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) Jan 26 Bingo 10
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Jan 26 onlylies1993 1
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Jan 24 smeglard 2
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC