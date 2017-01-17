UC Santa Cruz hosts protest training ...

UC Santa Cruz hosts protest training for students and public

9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Faculty and students lead 'Understanding and Combating Islamophobia' in the Humanities 2 Building at UC Santa Cruz on Wednesday as part of the National Day of Democratic Education and Action. THURSDAY: SEIU Local 521 hosts “Hands Around The Plaza,” a peaceful gathering at 5 p.m. at the Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St. THURSDAY: Women United California hosts a Candlelight Rally at 5:30 p.m. on the Santa Cruz County Courthouse steps, 701 Ocean St. FRIDAY: Santa Cruz general strike from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; includes a noon rally at the Santa Cruz Clock Tower at Mission Street, Front Street and Pacific Avenue; For a schedule of events, visit santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com .

