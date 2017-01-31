UC Regents settle rape case against former UCSC professor
On Tuesday, a Los Angeles-based law firm announced a settlement was reached in a 2015 rape case involving a former female UC Santa Cruz student and a professor. Attorney John Kristensen said the case filed against University of California Regents claimed UCSC failed to address sexual harassment and sexual violence on campus.
