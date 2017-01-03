Tuesday morning Santa Cruz County commute information
Soquel San Jose Road: .10 mile north of Olsen Road at Mile Post Marker 5.4 / Road Slip Out / One Lane Impacted / Stop Signs in Place SANTA CRUZ >> As the Tuesday morning commute gears up, Highway 17 continues to be bottlenecked at the site of Monday's massive landslide. One lane of traffic remains open in each direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|45 min
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC