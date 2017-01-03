Tuesday morning Santa Cruz County commute information

Soquel San Jose Road: .10 mile north of Olsen Road at Mile Post Marker 5.4 / Road Slip Out / One Lane Impacted / Stop Signs in Place SANTA CRUZ >> As the Tuesday morning commute gears up, Highway 17 continues to be bottlenecked at the site of Monday's massive landslide. One lane of traffic remains open in each direction.

