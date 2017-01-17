Trial date vacated in slaying of Mady...

Trial date vacated in slaying of Madyson Middleton

9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> There is uncertainty whether the public will have access to the trial of Adrian Jerry Gonzalez, who was 15 when he was arrested on suspicion of killing 8-year-old Madyson Jordan Middleton in Santa Cruz in 2015. The passage of Proposition 57 nullified “direct-file” cases, such as Gonzalez', and returned the cases to juvenile courts, according to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office.

