Trailblazing Santa Cruz naturalist and lighthouse keeper honored
Santa Cruz Natural History Museum executive director Heather Moffat speaks about lighthouse keeper and naturalist Laura Hecox at Santa Cruz Memorial on Sunday morning during a memorial honoring the life of Hecox. SANTA CRUZ >> As keeper of Santa Cruz's original lighthouse on West Cliff, Laura Hecox never once allowed the light to fail.
