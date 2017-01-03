Teamster strike set for UC Santa Cruz on first day of class
SANTA CRUZ >> A systemwide University of California strike protesting alleged unfair labor practices and violations of state law could disrupt classes Tuesday, the first day of the winter quarter at UC Santa Cruz. Teamsters Local 2010 workers will strike at UCSC and other campuses to demonstrate support for UC administrative, clerical, and support workers, which “are so underpaid that 70 percent suffer from hunger or food insecurity,” according to the Local 2010 website .
