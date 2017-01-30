Storms preview sea-rise damage to California roads, cities
Ocean rise already is worsening the floods and high tides sweeping California this stormy winter, climate experts say, and this month's damage and deaths highlight that even a state known as a global leader in fighting climate change has yet to tackle some of the hardest work of dealing with it. The critical steps yet to come include starting to decide which low-lying cities, airports and highways, along with threatened landmarks like San Francisco's Embarcadero, to hoist above the rising water and which to abandon - and where to start getting the many billions of dollars for those climate rescues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Big Dick Johnson
|22
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Quien Sabe
|216
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC