Storm watch: Nearly 8,000 without power in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties

A tree lays across power lines above Highway 9 in Felton on Saturday morning after falling around 10 am and crashing into the transformer, causing it to explode. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County had the largest power outage on the Central Coast Saturday when a large tree fell against a power pole 9:45 a.m. along Highway 9 in Felton, according to PG&E Co.

