Storm Causes Outage in SJ, Hazards in Santa Cruz Mountains
Heavy rains Tuesday caused all sorts of problems for drivers, homeowners and emergency crews. In San Jose's Cambrian Park neighborhood, thousands suddenly found themselves without power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon
|18 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|3
|Say No To The Hubble Museum in Santa Cruz
|18 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|5
|Cold Temperatures in the forecast.
|18 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|7
|Hey Tom.....
|18 hr
|elephant seal
|4
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|18 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|6
|On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14)
|18 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|5
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC