Stephen Kessler: Uppity pussycats, shaved dogs and the long slog ahead

Lots of pink knit caps with pointy pussycat ears, homemade signs with defiant feline and feminist themes, a feisty yet mellow vibe and people filling the downtown streets as far as the eye could see - these are a few lingering impressions from last week's women's march in Santa Cruz - by far the biggest crowd I've ever seen in this town. Despite my aversion to crowds, I couldn't resist the chance last Saturday to be part of the resistance, led by women, against the sex-offender-in-chief.

