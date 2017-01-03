State braces for heavy rain as Yosemite shuts down over flooding fears
FRESNO Residents of California from the coastline to the Sierra Nevada are bracing for heavy rain and snow that's already shut down Yosemite National Park and is expected to swell rivers and topple trees. Rangers at Yosemite on Friday closed access to the valley floor, raising memories of flooding in 1997 that forced the park to shut down for two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TBSC Branciforte Dr. and Isabel might come back...
|20 hr
|time for 5150
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Thu
|rajaincajin
|235
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC