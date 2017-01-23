Shots fired, boy stabbed in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ >> The details are sketchy, but a fight that unfurled among minors Monday afternoon on Santa Cruz County property resulted in shots fired and a stabbing, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Shell casings were found at the scene at the 100 block of Emeline Avenue.
