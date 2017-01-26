Search for bank robbery suspect shuts Highway 17 in Santa Cruz
A chaotic scene unfolded Thursday morning on Highway 17 as shots were fired at a Scotts Valley Police Department officer. The chase was still underway just before 11:30 a.m., and the robber bailed out of his car on foot near the summit.
