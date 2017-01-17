Seals hunt down hidden fish by sensing their breath in the sand
It's a slasher film scenario playing out in nature. Harbour seals use their whiskers to follow underwater vibrations rippling away from gills of fish so they can home in on prey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|Pat Kittle - Sant...
|214
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC