Santa Cruz William Wurster home dazzles to the tune of $2.4 million
Known as the UC Berkeley dean of architecture , as well as building small homes during the Depression that felt bigger than their actual size, architect William Wurster did design a few heavyweight homes in the Bay Area. This Saint Francis Wood behemoth , which sold for $3.7 million last January, is one example.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|6 hr
|smeglard
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 22
|Red Foreman
|237
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
