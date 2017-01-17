Santa Cruz Wharf Closed to Public Saturday, January 21
Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation and Fire Department officials announced today that the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf will be closed to the public on Saturday, January 21, as a precaution against the pending storm. Weather predictions call for waves up to 30 feet high on Saturday, along with significant wind and rainfall.
