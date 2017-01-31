Santa Cruz volunteer group to resume Riverwalk clean up
SANTA CRUZ >> After a pause during the winter rains, some members of the “Leveelies,” a local volunteer group, are restarting their efforts to clean up trash and restore vegetation at the San Lorenzo River levee. Sunday, Janet Fardette and Julie Morley resumed weeding efforts on the Front Street side of the pathway, which runs from along the river all the way to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
