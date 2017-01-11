Santa Cruz Shakespeare Hits Fundraising Goal for New Outdoor Home
Santa Cruz Shakespeare has announced that it has completed its fundraising goal of $1.37 million for its new outdoor home in DeLaveaga Park: the Audrey Stanley Grove. The Grove's construction was funded with pledges and one-time donations from over 950 households in the Santa Cruz community and beyond.
