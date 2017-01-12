Santa Cruz Police Department offers o...

Santa Cruz Police Department offers online policy manual

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Use of force: “This policy provides guidelines on the reasonable use of force. While there is no way to specify the exact amount or type of reasonable force to be applied in any situation, every member of this department is expected to use these guidelines to make such decisions in a professional, impartial and reasonable manner ... The use of force by law enforcement personnel is a matter of critical concern both to the public and to the law enforcement community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) 4 hr Pat Kittle - Sant... 214
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC