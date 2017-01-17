Santa Cruz Historic Wall Renovation Will Close Front Street from...
The City of Santa Cruz begins the Front Street/Pacific Avenue Historic Wall Preservation project on Monday, Jan. 23, to rehabilitate the Lanterncliff Wall. The project will remove the existing rail and piers, construct a new guardrail, repair the wall and replace the sidewalk as needed.
