Santa Cruz Gives Raises $178,469 For Community
Using the first crowdsourcing website for countywide fundraising , Gives donors contributed , allowing donors to follow the progress of their favorite nonprofits. Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Santa Cruz County topped the list for total donations, Warming Center Program had the most donors, and Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries attracted the most young donors .
