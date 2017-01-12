Santa Cruz fire captain designs rope system for Toilet Bowl
SANTA CRUZ >> A captain at Santa Cruz Fire Department has designed an anchored rescue system to prevent casualties - among rescuers and the rescued - at the perilous Toilet Bowl, an exposed south-facing nook near Steamer Lane. Rescuers have had to enter the Toilet Bowl's white turbulence during most calls involving swimmers in distress.
